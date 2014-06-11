Fast Market Research recommends "Danone , Groupe in Soft Drinks (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Danone's global presence in soft drinks traverses developed and emerging markets alike. While the company's premium brands recover underpinned by European economic stability, its strong volumes in markets such as Indonesia, China, Mexico and Argentina have opened the door to value growth in the flavoured and functional bottled water categories.
Euromonitor International's Danone , Groupe in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Soft Drinks in Canada
- Soft Drinks in Argentina
- Soft Drinks in Hong Kong
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