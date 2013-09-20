Danziger & De Llano, LLP Launches New Campaign to Help Victims of Victoza Treatments

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Danziger & De Llano, LLP, a law firm that fights for justice on behalf of individuals, families, and businesses, recently announced their decision to start a new campaign that helps victims interested in filing Victoza lawsuits. According to the campaign information page, located at http://www.after-cancer.com/victoza-lawsuit, Danziger & De Llano, LLP can help victims file lawsuits against Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Victoza.



Victoza, also known as Liraglutide, was first introduced into the American market in early 2010 as a treatment for type II diabetes. Due to the severity of type II diabetes, which can cause obesity, heart problems, and circulatory problems credited to a lack of insulin, new medication is always a cause for hope.



However, Victoza caused serious health concerns. Before Victoza was introduced to the public, thyroid cancer showed up in the laboratory rats that were used during the medical’s pre-release clinical lab studies. Additionally, in 2013, the FDA revealed its determination to review the findings of a new study that linked Victoza to pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. Both of these diseases have caused deaths in Victoza patients.



“Though the company attempted to diffuse these concerns by indicating that the results were specific to rats and would not be applicable for human patients, questions remain,” stated an article on after-cancer.com/victoza-lawsuit. “Since that time the drug’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, has also been criticized for marketing the medication before it was approved.”



Danziger & De Llano, LLP encourages all victims and their families to come forward for help. The law firm recommends consulting a physician immediately to discuss the risks involved with taking Victoza. If any Victoza patient has been diagnosed with pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, or thyroid cancer since starting the treatment, then they may be eligible to file a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk.



Individuals interested in learning more about Danziger & De Llano, LLP and its work with Victoza patients can visit http://after-cancer.com/victoza-lawsuit for more information.



About Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Danziger & De Llano, LLP is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families. The firm is committed to providing its clients with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano, LLP accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano, LLP is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. For more information, please visit http://www.after-cancer.com/victoza-lawsuit