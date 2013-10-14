Danziger & De Llano Releases Vital Information for People Suffering from Effexor Side Effects

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano, recognized for their commitment to providing outstanding legal counsel to people who have experienced suffering due to defective drugs, recently announced that they have added a new section to their website detailing the harmful effects of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) Effexor, which has been linked to birth defects including aortic stenosis, craniosynostosis, heart murmurs, club foot, spina bifida, and pulmonary stenosis, as well as increased suicidal thoughts and actions in patients who take the drug.



The new webpage, which can be found at unitedprofessionals.org/effexor-lawsuit-help-from-an-effexor-lawyer/, provides information about the steps victims can take to receive compensation for the pain, suffering and medical bills that have come as a direct result of this dangerous drug.



Because drug companies hire teams of high-powered attorneys to represent them in civil cases, private citizens seeking to file claims must also have access to the very best legal counsel available. The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano have a proven history of success through their more than 20 years of experience fighting on behalf of clients against multinational corporations and the major pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers. “From the first phone call through meetings at our home, your firm and its people were absolutely wonderful. They were sensitive to our needs, answering all our questions and working diligently on our behalf. We’re extremely impressed and grateful,” a testimonial from the Danziger & De Llano website noted.



Danziger & De Llano is committed to providing the best client services in all phases of the trial or settlement, which is why it is willing to fly their attorneys and consultants to anywhere in the United States for consultations. Anyone considering filing a claim is encouraged to enquire about this service, as choosing an attorney that is the right fit can mean the difference between receiving a modest settlement or one that will allow a family to live comfortably and not have to worry about its financial future.



The first step for individuals and families whose lives have been affected by the extremely harmful effects of Effexor is to visit the Danziger & De Llano website at http://www.unitedprofessionals.org/effexor-lawsuit-help-from-an-effexor-lawyer/ to learn more about how they can seek justice through the legal system.



About Danziger & De Llano

There seem to be hundreds of ads on TV about defective drugs and medical devices. Sometimes, the amount of information can be overwhelming, even if a person knows they might have a valid claim. That’s where Danziger & De Llano steps in. The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano have more than 20 years of experience representing clients against some of the biggest corporations in the country. Their experience includes fighting well-known employers such as UPS and FedEx, as well as pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers. When it comes time to fight these giants of industry and science, those who have more experience have a significant advantage. For more information, please visit www.unitedprofessionals.org/effexor-lawsuit-help-from-an-effexor-lawyer/.