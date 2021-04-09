Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The growth in demand for fast and secure online transactions, and the growing adoption of blockchain technology are driving the market demand.



The global DApps Market is forecasted to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The DApps market is anticipated to expand significantly due to the growing rate of online gambling along with the need for a peer-peer transaction to reduce the chances of online payment breakdowns.



The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Key Highlights From The Report



The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period, followed by the healthcare industry. Increasing usage of smart contracts and demand for the safer transaction process in the e-commerce business is fueling the DApps market. The healthcare industry will experience significant growth with 56.5% CAGR in the anticipated timeframe owing to features like data sharing through the DApps among hospitals and medical experts for better treatment of patients.



Escalating demand for more convenient business transaction management and acceptance of digitalization among several industries is propelling the DApps market in North America, which is expected to achieve a significant market share.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a substantial CAGR of 56.1% in the anticipated period due to the rising of blockchain services in the BFSI sector and growing interest of the government for growing research and regulatory approval of efficient payment process.



The leading developers in the market include ConsenSys, Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., SoluLab Inc, Arctouch Inc, 10clouds, OpenLedger, Ionixx Technologies Private Limited, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Perfectial Group, Fueled Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Emergen Research has segmented the global dApps market based on blockchain, category, end-use industry, and region:



Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EOS

TRON

Ethereum

IOST

Steem

Neo

Others



Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gambling

Exchange

High-Risk

Game

Others



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Transportation

Others



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global DApps market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the DApps market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of DApps market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global DApps market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



DApps Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



