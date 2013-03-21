Darby Smiles Is Now Offering Educational Videos on Teeth Whitening

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Teeth whitening is rapidly increasing in popularity amongst the general public. There is a wealth of products available to consumers, both over the counter and professionally, which claim they can whiten teeth. However, there are many misconceptions surrounding the teeth whitening process and the professionals at Darby Smiles would like to set the record straight. Now, patients can access a variety of educational videos through the Darby Smiles website. Included in the dentist in Delaware County’s library of educational videos is a segment on teeth whitening.



Prior to purchasing any over the counter teeth whitening products, Darby Smiles strongly recommends scheduling a visit with a dentist. It is important to uncover the underlying cause of darkened teeth and whether teeth whitening would be the best approach. Furthermore, a thorough cleaning may provide more of a whitening effect that many may think. It is also advised to consult with a dentist before going forward with any form of teeth whitening because, depending on gum health or other oral concerns, it may not be appropriate at that time.



Another advantage of visiting a dentist prior to embark on a teeth whitening journey is the ability to discuss all different available options. For example, an inexpensive over the counter product may be suitable. However, if the underlying cause is intrinsic, surgical approaches or stronger products may be required. Teeth whitening now encompasses a variety of terms including: teeth bleaching, teeth lightening, and teeth brightening. All of these terms essentially have the same end result, however the process is different.



Some of the more common techniques being used in dental practice include: application of gel-products, whitening strips, and light-accelerated whitening. Depending on the severity or underlying cause of discoloration, different options may be more suitable for different individuals. It is also important to limit the amount of teeth whitening products and procedures over time. Sensitivity is a common side-effect of teeth whitening, but with advances in technology teeth whitening is becoming more effective with less problems. Darby Smiles is proud to serve the greater Philadelphia area and is more than happy to discuss all teeth whitening options.



