Darby Smiles Now Offering Educational Videos on Proper Hygiene

Brushing and cleaning between teeth twice a day is the most effective way to remove plaque. Plaque is a pale yellow sticky film that develops on teeth. It contains bacteria and accumulates on teeth and between them. The mouth contains an estimated 25,000 different species of bacteria, most of which can not survive. However, an estimated 1,000 species of bacteria can survive in the plaque that has formed on and between the teeth. Plaque can cause many problems, including but not limited to, tooth decay, gingivitis, and chronic periodontitis. Brush for at least 2 minutes, twice a day to remove plaque from the surface of teeth.



Flossing every 24 hours is essential to remove plaque from between the teeth. Dental floss can waxed, unwaxed, flavored, or unflavored, or any combination. It can also come in a wider tape or a thinner string. The wider floss is recommended for people with bridges or larger spaces between teeth.



In addition to flossing and brushing daily, a mouth rinse is also a smart choice. Some mouth rinses are antimicrobial to reduce bacteria and plaque, while some have fluoride to help reduce tooth decay. Fluoride rinses are not recommended for children under the age of 6 because there is a risk they may swallow some of the rinse. It’s smart to always check with Darby Smiles before a person uses a new dental product. Most importantly, go for a check up and cleaning regularly to maintain proper oral hygiene.



