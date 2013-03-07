Darby Smiles Reveals New Tips on How to Prevent Tooth Decay

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Doctors and hygienists see far too often in their patients signs of tooth decay, which is why Darby Smiles is excited to now provide educational and informational ways to prevent oral disease. The dentist of Delaware County know that only one set of teeth are giving during a lifetime, so it is important to take proper care of them by avoiding tooth decay.



Tooth decay affects the outer layer of the enamel and the entirety of the tooth’s structure, which can be broken down by the food that one obtains. Many people tend to forget that what is consumed affects one’s oral health as well. Foods that contain carbs and sugars such as soda, bread, cake, and candy can all be left on the teeth if not cleaned. As a dentist in Philadelphia, they want patients to know that the mouth is a dark, wet place where bacteria thrive. This results in bacteria, left over food particles and saliva coming together and forming plaque, which sticks to the enamel creating major problems down the line.



Darby Smiles says that in order to prevent this from happening, individuals should brush at least twice a day or after every meal to eliminate food particles and bacteria from growing. Although, it is known to floss daily, some forget to do so. This helps rid of any of the plaque that is clinging to the teeth eliminating any opportunity for disease to grow. The doctors suggest maintaining a healthy diet and the Darby Smiles team will be able to recommend products that will help strengthen one’s teeth too.



