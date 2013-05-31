Dario Glucose Monitoring System Device Review

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Being a diabetic person is not just a sign of having poor health, it can also be a true social obstruction, as diabetics need to keep the level of insulin appropriately all through the day and examine themselves with awkward and bulky devices, previously, there are a lot of innovations in when it comes to diabetes and the modern one is Dario. It’s an iPhone and Smartphone App glucose monitoring system that helps diabetes type 1 patients to monitor and manage their diabetes blood glucose much more easily.



Dario is a reliable Diabetes Management System which comes with an included Smartphone-based glucometer, a strip cartridge and lancing device, an iPhone application and a complete suite of cloud based diabetes services. This remarkable device has all the included services to measure the sugar in your blood. Users can read the sugar level on the screen of their Smartphone’s through connecting this device to it in the audio jack.



Dario glucomter functions flawlessly with the Smartphone. Just download the application on the Smartphone and with sync automatically with device every time it is connected. The information is synced continuously into one area which is always with you wherever and whatever you do; therefore you can keep in control of your well-being.



The information is saved under the username on a cloud diabetes services with stress free access in the device application as well as MYDario website. Tracking the level of your sugar is a daunting and overwhelming task. Dario device suits your lifestyle, making diabetes management easier and allows the user to monitor his or her daily development anyplace anytime.



The Log in is an immediate solution for user to stay track of his or her activity and development. You can record easily the measurement of your blood sugar, check if you were in or out of your sugar level range and whether the measurement were taken prior to eating a meal.



Dario device tracks the eating habits of the user check the level of carbohydrates and other essential nutrient taken. It has also the capability to monitor the insulin intake. Dario device also monitors the physical activity of the user.



With Dario device, managing the diabetes is trouble-free and instinctive. Utilize the Event Chart in order to glance back at your week, month or even past year and check with your caregiver. Take turns your Smartphone so as to view the Log as an interactive Event Chart.



This Event Chart allows the user to easily examine and recognize trends as well as places where you need development.



