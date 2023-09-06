NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Dark Analytics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Dark Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apple (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Microsoft (United States), AvePoint (United States), Teradata (United States), Symantec (United States), Datameer (United States), IRI (United States), SAS (United States), Commvault (United States), Veritas (United States), Cohesity (United States), Micro Focus (UK), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Dark Analytics: Dark analytics is the analysis of raw data (dark data) collected by enterprises during various business activities. Dark data include documents, emails, ZIP files, instants messages and other use specific credentials. The purpose of this big data analysis is to find potential revenue sources with an aim to reduce cost and eliminate waste. Through advent of machine learning and AI, it's been made possible to analyze such huge data with uncertainty and ambiguity about unstructured data study looms large among enterprise. According to AMA, the market for Dark Analytics is expected to register a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period to 2026.



Key Developments in the Market: Various enterprises are finding ways and means to perform efficient dark analytics to maximize their business profit but only a few among them have unearthed non-traditional data sources such as images, audio and videos but huge volume of raw material found in the unexplored recess of the deep web. However, recent advancement in technology in computer vision, pattern recognition and cognitive analytics will allow companies to analyze the unexplored sources and derive insights to achieve the target and better results in decision-making across the domain.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Diagnostic, Descriptive, Others), Application (Marketing, Operation, Finance, Human Resource), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Business Application (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Government, Telecommunication, Others (education, energy & utility, logistics, manufacturing, and media & entertainment)), Component (Solutions, Services), End User (Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Government, Telecommunication, Others)



Opportunities:

Rising Investment in Dark analytics Technology with Potential Deployment of Machine Learning as Analytics Tools



Market Trends:

Adoption of Big data, Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence in Dark Analytics

Growing Use of Dark Analytics in Customer Behavior Analysis for Better Decision Making



Market Drivers:

Its Ability in Identifying the New Revenue Models and Maximizing Profit

Huge Data Influx By Organization Owing To Adoption Of IOT



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dark Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dark Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dark Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Dark Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dark Analytics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dark Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Dark Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



