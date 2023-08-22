NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Dark Chocolate Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Dark Chocolate market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Ferrero (Italy), Crown (United States), Blommer (United States), Ezaki Glico (Japan), Nestle (Switzerland), Mondelez (United States), Hershey's (United States), Brookside (United States), Amul (India), FREY (Switzerland)



Dark chocolate is the type of chocolate with a high amount of cocoa butter as well as cocoa solids than milk chocolate. Dark Chocolate Does not contain sugar. Dark chocolate is available in various types such as semi-sweet chocolate, bitter chocolate, and pure bitter chocolate. Dark chocolate can recover health and lower the hazard of heart disease among other benefits like steadying blood sugar, controlling appetite, helping to reduce cravings and weight. Rising Demand of premium, as well as organic ingredients, will help to boost the global dark chocolate market. The most demanding change in consumer



preferences is an increase in the popularity of dark chocolate. Perceived health benefits have fueled a 93% growth in launches and dark chocolate now accounts for 20% of the United States market.



On 24th April 2019, in America, the rumors are true: a new KIT KAT flavor will be coming to the U.S. Introducing new KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, the first year-round KIT KAT flavor in almost a decade. The new KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate will feature a mashup of two iconic flavors. A mint crÃ¨me on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light, and crispy wafers.



Influencing Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Specialty Chocolate

Attractive Flavors and Packaging



Market Drivers:

Growing Health Benefits Associated With Cocoa-Rich Dark Chocolates

Rising Demand Due To Premium and Organic Ingredients



Challenges:

The Stringent Government Regulation Associated with Dark Chocolate



Opportunities:

Expanding Various Applications of Dark Chocolate

Upsurging Demand in New Food Product



Analysis by Type (Semi Sweet Chocolate, Bitter Chocolate, Pure Bitter Chocolate), Application (Food Product, Beverages, Flavoring Energy Drinks, Beers, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Concentration (70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 75% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 80% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 90% Cocoa Dark Chocolate)



The regional analysis of Global Dark Chocolate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Dark Chocolate market during the forecast period 2022-2027 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Dark Chocolate market.



