Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Dark Chocolate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dark Chocolate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dark Chocolate. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ferrero (Italy), Crown (United States), Blommer (United States), Ezaki Glico (Japan), Nestle (Switzerland), Mondelez (United States), Hershey's (United States), Brookside (United States), Amul (India) and FREY (Switzerland).



Dark chocolate is the type of chocolate with a high amount of cocoa butter as well as cocoa solids than milk chocolate. Dark Chocolate Does not contain sugar. Dark chocolate is available in various types such as semi-sweet chocolate, bitter chocolate, and pure bitter chocolate. Dark chocolate can recover health and lower hazard of heart disease among other benefits like steadying blood sugar, controlling appetite, helping to reduce cravings and weight. Rising Demand of premium, as well as organic ingredients, will help to boost the global dark chocolate market.According to AMA, the market for Dark Chocolate is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand Due To Premium and Organic Ingredients, Growing Health Benefits Associated With Cocoa-Rich Dark Chocolates and Expanding Various Applications of Dark Chocolate



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dark Chocolate Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand Due To Premium and Organic Ingredients

- Growing Health Benefits Associated With Cocoa-Rich Dark Chocolates

- Expanding Various Applications of Dark Chocolate



Market Trend

- Attractive Flavors and Packaging

- Increasing Demand for Specialty Chocolate



Restraints

- High Price of Row Material

- High Cost Of Chocolates



Opportunities

Upsurging Demand in New Food Product



The Global Dark Chocolate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Semi Sweet Chocolate, Bitter Chocolate, Pure Bitter Chocolate), Application (Food Product, Beverages, Flavoring Energy Drinks, Beers, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Concentration (70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 75% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 80% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 90% Cocoa Dark Chocolate)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dark Chocolate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dark Chocolate market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dark Chocolate Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dark Chocolate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dark Chocolate Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dark Chocolate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Dark Chocolate Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



