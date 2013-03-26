Dark Days Rough Roads: Novel by Matthew D. Mark Fuses Compelling Narrative with Real-World Survival Tips

Shelby Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- While it may first appear to be following the increasingly popular survivalist and prepper genres, Matthew D. Marks’ latest release holds a pedestal all of its own. Fusing the gripping story of a world-gone-dark with an examination of humanity’s core values, it’s a story of preparedness unlike any seen before.



‘Dark Days Rough Roads’ follows one man’s tireless efforts to rescue his daughter following a sudden change in the future of our planet.



Synopsis:



A normal day at work turns into a man’s worst nightmare when the country is plunged into dark and dangerous times within a matter of minutes. He needs unconventional skills and resources to mount a daring and deceptive plan to retrieve his daughter who is away at college.



He’s hundreds of miles away and it seems like thousands. It’s a trip he planned for, but a trip resulting in some unexpected and deadly events as chaos grips the country. There are more enemies than friends along the way and the journey becomes a fight for their lives. Their hope to make it home safely and move to a safe haven ends quickly. A rogue militia group has a different idea in mind. Both family and friends find themselves battling for freedom.



Without technology, society begins to collapse. Without the basics to survive, people change. Without rule of law, it’s every person for them selves. They have Dark Days and Rough Roads ahead of them.



As the author explains, the initial response to his book has been overwhelming.



“In the first thirty-two days I sold over a thousand copies. For an indie author this is pretty staggering,” says Mark.



Continuing, “I’ve worked diligently to produce a book with very relatable characters and a plot that stretches far and beyond the typical prepper novel. The formula is obviously working!”



Readers appear to agree. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I expected a typical SHTF book but this one really blew me away. It was easy reading and I became immersed in the story. I could hardly put it down. I really liked the fact that it didn't scream prepper or survivalist. Instead, it took you on their journey and you still learned along the way,” says Ally, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Ty, was equally as impressed. They said, “After purchasing the book from the authors website I recommended this book to a lot of my friends and family. They have thoroughly enjoyed reading it. The book was very easy to follow and full of adventure at every road, no pun intended. I felt like I was part of a good American family as I followed them along their journey. Looking forward to more from this author.”



About Matthew D. Mark

Matthew was born and raised in Southeast Michigan. He is a U.S Army veteran, former police officer, public safety officer, and instructor for self defense and pepper spray.