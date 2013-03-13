Dark Tavern Press Announces Crowd Sourcing Project for Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Dark Tavern Press Inc. is proud to announce its first indiegogo project for the Shroud of the Ancients Roleplaying Game . The purpose of this crowd funding campaign is to increase the quantity of high quality artwork for the first core book in the Shroud of the Ancients Tabletop RPG series, entitled The Adventurer’s Guide to Terrath.



The setting for this game, the World of Terrath, first appeared in 2006 with the publication of the 3.5 compatible adventure, Terror in Twinleaf. After several years and additional published adventures and accessories, company President, Randy Miller and Vice President, Roderick Edwards began developing their own game system using a set of five 5-sided dice for outcome resolution. After two years of development and playtesting, Dark Tavern Press is preparing to release the first core book for the Shroud of the Ancients D5RPG entitled The Adventurer's Guide to Terrath. This release is a complete game book that explains everything players will need to start playing; including character creation, equipment, magic use, geography & game play.



"After our recent success in crowd funding the production of the core book on Kickstarter, we naturally wanted to reach out to our existing fans, as well as new ones, to assist us in increasing the quantity and quality of the artwork for this release”, said Vice President and Co-Author Roderick Edwards. "As an independent press game company, we truly depend on the support of roleplaying fans to help us stay competitive.”



There are a variety of rewards available to backers who pledge from $1 to $75 ensuring that there is a reward level suitable for any pocketbook.



This book is scheduled for limited release in Jun, 2013, for supporters and early adopters only, and will be followed by a national release in the fall of 2013.



This Shroud of the Ancients crowd funding campaign will run until Thursday, March 28, 2012.



About Dark Tavern Press, Inc.

Dark Tavern Press, Inc. is an independent publisher of fantasy roleplaying games, tabletop games and accessories. This includes the Shroud the Ancients D5 Roleplaying Game and its supplements.



Shroud of the Ancients Dragon Eye Logo is trademark of Dark Tavern Press, Inc. - http://www.sotarpg.com/