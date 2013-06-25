DarkAgeWars.com Offers Free Fortress Building Gameplay and Dark Age Warfare with New Medieval Game

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The medieval period is one of the most popular periods for storytellers and game developers. From fiction novels to popular medieval fantasy-based video games, millions of people around the world enjoy escaping into medieval worlds.



At DarkAgeWars.com, visitors will learn about one of the fastest growing medieval games available today. Dark Age Wars is a browser-based game where players build a fortress, rally an army, and attempt to build a civilization that lasts for years. Meanwhile, other players are also constructing fortresses, building armies, and attempting to solidify their legacies, giving rise to the type of player versus player warfare that was so common during the real medieval period.



The result is a blend of casual and competitive gameplay. Players compete with one another over the control of land and throw armies against one another in fields of battle. Meanwhile, more casual players can simply build their castle, operate a defensive army, and continue to grow over time.



As a spokesperson for DarkAgeWars.com explains, one of the best parts of the game is watching players form alliances to survive:



“The medieval period was competitive, and Dark Age Wars is certainly no exception. We’ve seen a number of players band together for their own survival. These players communicate on the game forums and outside the game, turning virtual relationships of convenience into real life friendships. It’s great to see Dark Age Wars players banding together like this, and we’ve found that beginner players can learn a lot by partnering with advanced players early on.”



Dark Age Wars is free to play and easy to sign up. Visitors to DarkAgeWars.com simply choose a username, email address, and password in order to instantly start building their fortress. New members can also login via Facebook.



DarkAgeWars.com is currently in its beta stage. Three worlds have been created so far, including Beta 1, Beta 2, and Beta 3. The creators of DarkAgeWars.com look forward to releasing the full version of the game in the near future. However, those who can’t wait to get a taste of medieval action can create a free account at DarkAgeWars.com today.



About DarkAgeWars.com

DarkAgeWars.com is a medieval game where players build fortresses, rally armies, and battle one another for control of territory. The game is currently in its beta stage and features free, easy signups. For more information, please visit: http://www.darkagewars.com