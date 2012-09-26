Dash & Albert Rugs are Featured in Enhanced Shipping and Return Policy at Sugar and Spice Décor

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Since the day she opened Sugar and Spice Décor, Kelly Morio-Klaritch has strived to provide her customers with the best possible products combined with outstanding customer service and return policies. Over the past few years, the upscale online children’s boutique has gained a well-deserved reputation for its fantastic variety of Dash & Albert rugs.



The immensely popular Dash & Albert rugs are woven, high-quality and often incredibly colorful rugs that are perfect not only for a child’s bedroom, nursery or playroom, but any room in the house. In fact, Morio-Klaritch has noted that the Dash & Albert rugs tend to be as in demand with customers who do not have children as parents who are looking to decorate their youngster’s room.



In an effort to provide her customers with an enhanced shipping and return policy, Morio-Klaritch recently announced that all Dash and Albert rugs will now ship for free, and returns will also be free. In addition, she has extended her company’s return policy for Dash & Albert rugs to 6 months, and customers outside of the state of New York do not have to pay sales tax.



“To our knowledge, nobody is providing free returns or a 6-month return policy,” Morio-Klaritch noted.



Also, customers who spend $250 or more on Dash & Albert products will receive a $30 voucher through email that is good on their next purchase. In addition to the stylish rugs, Sugar and Spice Décor also features Dash & Albert pillows, tote bags and other merchandise.



Dash & Albert rugs are known for their bright colors and great patterns, including floral, plaid and a vast selection of stripes.



“Whether you’re looking for bold, braided or a little understated, or oval, square or something you can throw over there, Sugar and Spice Décor has high quality striped rugs from Dash & Albert for any room style,” an article on the website noted.



For example, the Cabana Woven Cotton Rug by Dash & Albert are constructed using a hand looked flat weave in durable 100 percent cotton. The rugs, which are reversible, lightweight and reasonably-priced, come in a variety of sizes and feature a cheerful combination of watermelon and light pinks, lemony yellow, olive green and turquoise blue.



About Sugar and Spice Décor

Sugar and Spice Decor is an upscale e-commerce children's boutique that believes in providing the highest quality children’s decor, bedding, furniture and accessories that cannot be found in mainstream department store. By continually seeking out the latest trends in children’s decor from artists all over the world we help to inspire our customers to create a unique and special place for their child in which they can play, learn and dream. The company was founded in 2009 by Kelly Morio-Klaritch, an entrepreneur, author and mother of two teenagers. For more information, please visit http://www.sugarandspicedecor.com