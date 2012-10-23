Dash & Albert Rugs Now 20% off at Sugar and Spice Decor

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- There are few things more wonderful than a young child’s imagination, so, to further nurture their minds, the spaces they inhabit the most should always reflect positivity and confidence.



Since 2009, Sugar and Spice Decor, an online children’s boutique, has helped parents and children create the imaginative and exciting environments of their dreams. Sugar and Spice Decor’s wide selection of children’s furniture, decor, bedding, accessories, clothes, toys, storage options, and traveling necessities are popular with customers across the globe, especially because their merchandise caters to a variety of styles.



Recently, Sugar and Spice Decor announced a 20% sale on Dash & Albert rugs as they make room for their new 2013 collection.



The patterned indoor and outdoor rugs, guaranteed to “transform any room and jump start the imagination and creative process,” come in a vast array of charming colors. Sugar and Spice Decor’s Dash and Albert collection includes a selection of patterns such as stripes, floral, and plaid. The products are extremely versatile because they can be used as throws, as well.



To sweeten the deal, Sugar and Spice Decor is also offering free shipping—both ways—on all Dash and Albert purchases. Sugar and Spice Decor’s Dash and Albert range includes a 180-day return policy, as well as no sales tax.



Additionally, Sugar and Spice Decor gives customers who spend $250 or more in their Dash and Albert section a $30-off voucher to use on their next purchase. The company accepts all major credit cards, including PayPal, to provide their customers with an easier shopping experience.



Customers with any questions about Sugar and Spice Decor’s Dash and Albert Sale are encouraged to contact the company by phone, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information on even more exclusive deals, customers can “like” Sugar and Spice Decor’s page on Facebook.



About Sugar and Spice Decor

Sugar and Spice Decor is an upscale e-commerce children’s boutique that believes in providing the highest quality children’s decor, bedding, furniture, and accessories that cannot be found in mainstream department store. By continually seeking out the latest trends in children’s decor from artists all over the world, the company aims to inspire their customers to create a unique and special place for their child in which they can play, learn, and dream. Kelly Morio-Klaritch, an entrepreneur, author, and mother of two teenagers, founded the company in 2009. For more information, please visit http://www.sugarandspicedecor.com