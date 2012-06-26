Dash & Albert Rugs That Are Both Stylish and Affordable Are Available from Sugar and Spice Décor

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- As a mother of two, Kelly Morio-Klaritch knows how enjoyable it can be for parents to decorate a child’s room. She also understands that finding décor that is unique and stylish can be challenging.



In order to help other parents who are facing this dilemma, Morio-Klaritch decided to open her own upscale e-commerce children’s boutique. In 2009, Sugar and Spice Décor opened for business, carrying a full line of high quality and attractive children’s décor, Dash and Albert products, bedding, furniture and more.



Almost immediately, Morio-Klaritch noticed that although her company focuses on offering furniture and accessories for children’s bedrooms and playrooms, a wide variety of customers were placing orders.



In particular, the website’s selection of Dash and Albert items is especially popular with adults who may not have any children of their own, but still want to purchase the colorful and durable rugs for their homes.



To help fans of Dash and Albert rugs get the best deal possible on their purchases, Sugar and Spice Décor is offering free second-day FedEx shipping service, as well as a $30 gift voucher for orders over $250. These offers are good on any merchandise that is purchased through the company.



Using the website is easy and enjoyable; customers are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the assortment of merchandise. Handy category tabs on the left hand side of the home page make it simple for shoppers to find what they are looking for.



For example, clicking on “Rugs” will bring up several different categories of Dash & Albert rugs, including striped and plaid, floral, and indoor/outdoor varieties, which are available in a variety of striped patterns and perfect for any part of the home.



“If you are keen on easy-clean, you’ll love this highly durable indoor or outdoor rug from Dash and Albert,” and article on the company’s website noted, adding that since they are made from mold and mildew-resistant polypropylene, the indoor/outdoor selections clean up and dry in a flash.



“This rug has use for many places from your patio or deck to under your kitchen table or children’s play areas. It is terrific for all high-traffic areas and muddy messes.”



About Sugar and Spice Décor

Sugar and Spice Decor is an upscale e-commerce children's boutique that believes in providing the highest quality children's decor, bedding, furniture and accessories that cannot be found in mainstream department store. By continually seeking out the latest trends in children's decor from artists all over the world we help to inspire our customers to create a unique and special place for their child in which they can play, learn and dream. The company was founded in 2009 by Kelly Morio-Klaritch, an entrepreneur, author and mother of two teenagers. For more information, please visit http://www.sugarandspicedecor.com