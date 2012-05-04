Dash and Albert Rugs Are Currently Shipping for Free from Sugar and Spice Décor

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- For most parents, one of the many enjoyable things about having children is decorating their bedrooms to suit their tastes and interests.



From the preschool boy who lives and breathes cars and trucks to the kindergarten girl who adores everything to do with princesses and sparkles, selecting rugs, bedding, and furniture that will help make their rooms feel more personal and special is a lot of fun.



But finding high-quality children’s décor that looks great and blends in well with the rest of the house can be challenging at times. Too often, children’s furniture and accessories lack the quality, style and flair that a lot of parents are looking for.



Kelly Morio-Klaritch understands this situation quite well. That is why in 2009, the mother of two opened her own upscale online children’s boutique called Sugar and Spice Décor. The e-commerce company features the highest quality children’s bedding, furniture and accessories that are not typically found in most stores.



One of the most popular items that Sugar and Spice Décor sells is its line of Dash and Albert rugs. In fact, Kelly said that the majority of her Dash and Albert customers purchase the attractive and colorful rugs for themselves, not their children.



Right now, Sugar and Spice Décor is offering free shipping on all of its Dash & Albert rugs, as well as a $30 gift voucher towards the customer’s next purchase when they buy $250 worth of Dash & Albert rugs. The new Spring line of rugs just arrived, so there are plenty of new patterns from which to choose.



Using the website to shop for rugs and other items is easy; a handy list of category tabs located on the left hand side of the home page makes it possible for both parents and fans of Dash and Albert rugs to find the rugs, furniture, toys or art and room décor that they are looking for quickly.



Selecting “Rugs” will bring shoppers to another page that features the wide selection of dozens of beautiful woven cotton rugs made by Dash & Albert. There, customers may browse through specific types of rugs like Dash and Albert outdoor rugs, striped and plaid rugs, and floral rugs.



Each available rug is accompanied by a thumbnail image; clicking on the photo will show customers detailed information including size and price. For example, selecting Dash & Albert Catamaran Stripe Rug, which is in the Indoor and Outdoor rug section, will bring up a page with color sections and more.



About Sugar and Spice Décor

Sugar and Spice Decor is an upscale e-commerce children's boutique that believes in providing the highest quality children's decor, bedding, furniture and accessories that cannot be found in mainstream department store. By continually seeking out the latest trends in children's decor from artists all over the world we help to inspire our customers to create a unique and special place for their child in which they can play, learn and dream. The company was founded in 2009 by Kelly Morio-Klaritch, an entrepreneur, author and mother of two teenagers.