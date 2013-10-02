DASH Movers Serving New Haven, CT Offer Hints for Moving with Children

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- For anyone looking for an excellent company of relocation specialists in New Haven, Connecticut the search is over. DASH Movers not only offers efficient service from the beginning to the end, the company’s owner recently discussed hints for moving with children. “The number one hint for moving with children is to prepare the kids for the move by talking about it, no matter what the circumstance. A company with crews that are not only fast at what they do but are careful, knowledgeable and have a great attitude for the entire time is money well spent.” said Owen Middleton, Owner of DASH Movers. “When a company is reputable, they don’t send out movers that are unexperienced or just laborers, but the send out knowledgeable employees who are certified.



Going on to describe his company’s customer focus Middleton goes on to say, “We’re happy to be one of the reputable movers in New Haven Connecticut area. When someone calls our office they’re given an array of information without a sales pressure. We look to make them feel like their questions are well worth our time to answer.”



For more information visit http://www.dashmovers.com/ .



Contact:

DASH Movers

Owen Middleton

New Haven, CT

203-764-1352

http://www.dashmovers.com/