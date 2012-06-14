Dashboard Polish and Brake Fluid to Protect Your Car

Guangzhou, Guangzhou -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- For some a car is like their prized possession and they take care of it like their own child. As it is always exposed to sun and rain, it wears out after a certain amount of time. This extreme heat can cause the interior plastic on your dashboard to fade and crack. So, to protect your car dashboard and sustain its longevity you need to use dashboard polish that will leave a layer of protection on the surface and prevent it from damage.



Interior cleaning of the car requires you to dust, vacuum or polish so that dust does not get accumulated on the carpet, dashboards and windows. Dashboard polish will give your car a luxury look and make it look like brand new all the time. Your car is exposed to a lot of dust, gravel, tar, stones, which cause scratches, pits and dings in your car. Use of little polishing compound to clean the dirt can prevent your car and at the same time extend its life.



Repairing a car can cost you a lot so the best deal is to maintain it well before it finishes your savings in repair work. You should regularly keep checking the fluids of your car, understand their function, and know when they should be regularly changed out. Brake fluid is very important to keep your break system working properly and help you drive smoothly. You need to check if the fluid is clear in appearance or appears yellow or darker shades and if it appears to be yellow it means it is time to change the brake fluid. You can replace the break fluids after every one year and if something is wrong with the quality of the fluid or the level is low then it needs repair.



To steer properly while driving you need to maintain the ability of the steering and that can be done by using power steering fluid. It is important to replace the fluid if it becomes old and you should not let it run low or dry. Also finding the right power steering fluid for your car is important for which you can check your manual for fluids recommendations. With the passage of time and the increase of usage it is sure that the inner parts of the power steering system will wear out.



