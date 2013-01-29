Data Analysis in Half the Time by Topo.ly

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The Big Data Era is here to stay posing threats to many, from the professional world to those who are still studying the complexities of Big Data. To keep up with the growing demands of it, countless companies have spent millions for data analysis. They developed and promoted computer software programs to keep up with the growing demands of understanding data. One of the downfalls from this trend is that the more data analytic tools are developed, the more it becomes complex to extract the meaning from the data. But does a data analytic tool needs to be complex just to understand the data?



Topo.ly mapping proves to be the opposite. It continues to live up to its goal to make mapping simple. In its goal to extract the meaning of the data in half the time, Topo.ly has quickly becomes a reliable tool used by many companies today. It uses the full potential of modern mapping technology. Topo.ly maps are exceptional in that they can tell a story for the users.



To prove how effective and useful Topo.ly is in her business, Inez Steele from Realty Guild says, “Topo.ly is the easiest, most affordable and most flexible mapping solution for my web site I could find. Within 30 minutes I had my map up and when I hit a snag, customer service was right there to help. Thanks Topo.ly for making what I thought would be a mega job into something so easy!”



Topo.ly – Setting The Standard for Simple-to-Use Data Analytic Tools



Some tools used for data analysis take forever to learn, navigate and use. Before actually using the tools, the users have wasted valuable time. That is not the case in Topo.ly. Registration takes only about a minute. Creating maps for free using Microsoft Excel spreadsheets can be done in an instant.



Some other uses of Topo.ly are:



- Sharing data real-time. Topo.ly allows the users to share maps within the organization and even to their customers and clients. Through this, collaboration of insights and ideas is promoted.

- Enhanced communication. Companies can embed Topo.ly maps to their website. This allows other people to share the same perception as they have. When different departments from an organization access the maps, they are able to work together to achieve the same goal efficiently.

- Cost effective. Topo.ly is an inexpensive tool that works better than any other highly priced data analytic tools, but the results from using Topo.ly can be explained in half the time.



Most people prefer to use Topo.ly for more reasons than one. Its application is easy to use, and it provides real-time solutions and centralized reporting, among many others. Data analysis need not consume a lot of time, especially when Topo.ly is used.