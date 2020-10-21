Data Analysis Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Data analysis software is used to process and operate data, evaluate the connection and correlation between the dataset by offering quality study such as transcription analysis, grounded theory methodology and content analysis, discourse analysis, and decision-making methods using statistical and analytical skills. The software also helps recognize patterns and developments for interpretation.



360Quadrants has issued some of the data analysis software providers after an in-depth vendor analysis that enable businesses to select the suitable data analysis software as per their needs. The selected vendors were plotted on a quadrant after a detailed analysis and evaluated on two main categories, product maturity and company maturity.



360Quadrants also offers a detailed SWOT analysis to let businesses know about the new growth opportunities and areas of development.



Data Analysis Software Vendor Evaluation



360Quadrants has evaluated 35+ companies offering data analysis software which were analyzed, of which, the top ten software providers were seeded and mapped on a quadrant based on their inclusive offerings and growth strategies implemented and then categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Scoreboard, Wolfram Mathematica, Kissmetrics, and Zoho Analytics have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the data analysis software space. Visionary leaders are known to possess wide product range and strong business strategies.



Compass and Databricks Data Analysis Software have been identified as Innovators in the data analysis software space. Innovators possess innovative product range and decent business strategies.



MemSQL has been identified as an Emerging Player in the data analysis software space. Emerging players are evolving players who develop and sell specialized products.



Magellan, MapR, and Mammoth have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the data analysis software space. Dynamic Differentiators offer specialized product range and extremely robust business strategies, which helps them in expanding continuously.



360Quadrants Assessment



A team of analysts evaluate the top data analysis software providers on evaluation parameters such as product maturity, company maturity, and key perceptions from industry experts and consumers. Factors comprising product maturity are, type of products offered, key features and functionalities, type of deployment, and support services. Factors comprising company maturity are, geographic footprint, organic and inorganic growth strategies, sectors catered, and partner ecosystem. Every single factor is designated a certain weightage as per its significance and business demand. Finally, the vendor is evaluated and ranked based on the factors offered, and then a systematic quadrant is generated prior to the processing of an algorithm.



