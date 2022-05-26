Data Analytics in L&H Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Swiss Re, Majesco, Qlik

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Data Analytics In L&H Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Data Analytics In L&H Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Swiss Re (Switzerland), LexisNexis (United States), Majesco (United States), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Prima Solutions (France), Atidot (United States), Qlik (United States), Global IQX (Canada), Earnix (United States), Verisk Analytics (United States)



Definition:

Data analytics in L&H insurance will help in identifying and recording the data involved in the insurance industry, it helps insurers to retain customers with the help of various types of data analytics in insurance. Predictive analysis is one of them which identifies and targets the insurance market helping in revealing the behavior patterns, demographics, and characteristics for insurers to target marketing potential. This helps in customizing the insurance plans suited for individual customers.



Market Trends:

- Integration of Various Features and Tools for Data Analytics In L&H Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Growing Life & Health Insurance Industry with Automation

- Demand for L&H Insurance Data Analytics for Predictive Analysis Helping in Insurance Claim Operation



Market Opportunities:

- Many Growth Opportunities with Predictive Analysis and Data Visualization in Data Analytics In L&H Insurance Market



The Global Data Analytics In L&H Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Predictive Analysis, Demographic Profiling, Data Visualization, Others), Pricing (Subscription-based, One Time), Features (Future Data Framework, Analyze & Prediction Dashboard, Cloud-Native Microservices, Others), Offering (Software, Service)



Global Data Analytics In L&H Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content



