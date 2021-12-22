Data Analytics Jobs Are Among the Most in-Demand Roles in the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- Even in 2021, data science is still a relatively new and growing field in which to work. However, it's also one of the most innovative areas of technology and one where there is huge opportunity for progress. Such has been the demand for those with data analytics skills that data scientist was the number one job in America between 2016 and 2020. Now that organizations are relying even more on data-driven decision making there is a huge market for data analytics jobs and those with the right skill set to help businesses start using the data they have to thrive. As some of the biggest companies in the world - from Facebook to Amazon - are now data science fueled it's no surprise that enterprises at every level are looking to take advantage of the benefits that this approach has to offer. Given the newness of the field of data analytics, the supply of professionals is low and this is just one of the reasons why there is currently so much demand.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a leading specialist recruiter to the technology sector with particular expertise in fast-growing areas such as data science and data analytics jobs. The firm also has experience in a range of other areas, including commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security and development & engineering. The surge in demand for data analytics jobs has been something Glocomms has been able to cater to for clients keen to recruit for growth thanks to the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years. The team also has connections at a broad spectrum of enterprises across the technology sector, from innovative and agile start-ups to global household name brands. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Glocomms is able to provide options to suit the recruitment needs of a broad range of businesses. The firm is a go to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step and organizations focused on progress.



Glocomms is a nationwide presence in the USA, providing expert support in data analytics jobs and many other vital fields in major cities from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm is able to boast genuinely borderless recruitment as the USA team is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Team performance is crucial at the firm, which has poured investment into internal infrastructure and people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to data analytics jobs there are currently many different roles available via the firm today including Director of Quality Engineering, Principal Security Architect and Executive Cyber Underwriter.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



