Data Analytics Skills in High Demand in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- The past two years saw a rapid increase in the pace of tech adoption across many sectors, with large numbers of organizations adapting strategies to keep up with change imposed by the pandemic. This created something of a seismic shift in the skills market, especially with respect to upskilling and reskilling to help cope with an increase in tech integration. In 2022, the demand for data analytics skills is forecast to increase significantly, as this initial wave of upgrading goes to another level. In fact, 96% of companies are planning to hire those who have data analytics skills this year. Due to the significant strategic focus of the use of data analytics, this is the skill set that employers are most looking for this year, something that's only likely to accelerate as this technology - and the benefits that it can offer - continues to develop.



Glocomms has worked with talented people looking to take career-defining next steps in data analytics jobs ever since the business was first established in 2013. In 2022, the firm is focused on helping all those with the right skill set to take advantage of the incoming spike in demand - and connecting organizations to individuals who can fulfill the requirements of internal data analytics jobs. This is just one area where the team has significant expertise - Glocomms consultants also have a wealth of experience in hiring for connected fields, such as commercial services, development & engineering and cyber security. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as contacts with enterprises of all sizes and types. The team has worked with a broad spectrum of businesses, from disruptive start-ups to well-established brands. Each one receives a bespoke hiring solution thanks to the combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that the firm provides.



There are opportunities in data analytics jobs all over the USA, which is why the firm has established such a widespread network. From New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Glocomms' coverage is broad. This is in addition to being a global player in specialist technology recruitment - the team in America is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Glocomms is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The team at Glocomms has been vital to the way that firm can adapt to market shifts and be more responsive where there are sector spikes. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today there are many different roles available via the firm, including Channel Sales Director, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer and Senior Backend Engineer.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.