Data Annotation Tools Market Definition:

The data annotation tools are used for processing or labeling data machine learning and training different computer vision models. Data can be in any form that a human might understand such as text, audio, images or video, tabular data and other types of data. These tools can be majorly used by a data scientist to clean the data and annotated data to train machine learning models and also used in deep learning. There are various types and uses for data annotation in machine learning including classification of image or text, detection of an object and segmentation and other types of tools. However, all of these tools are built with direct manipulation via Graphical User Interfaces (GUI). Data Annotation plays major role in machine learning and deep learning applications.



Major Players in This Report Include, Amazon Mechanical Turk (United States), Lionbridge AI (United States), Edgecase (United States), Scale AI (United States), CloudApp, Inc. (United States), Hive AI (United States), Figure Eight (United States), Humans in the Loop (Bulgaria), Clickworker (Germany), Appen (Australia), Dbrain (Russia), Webtunix AI (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Labelbox, Inc. (United States), Trantor (United States), Netguru (Poland), DataLoop (Israel)



What's Trending in Market?

Data Annotation Tools are Trending Due to the Online Search Engines Needs Huge Amount of Datasets to Improve the Quality of Its Search

Automatic Annotation Technique is the Most Efficient and Requires Least Time

Rising Trend of Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT) Which Helps to Annotate Image and Video for Computer Vision Algorithms



Challenges:

The Data Annotation is Crucial Issue behind a Models Accuracy

Automatic Image Annotation is Not Suitable for Unsupervised Learning Process



Restraints:

Data Annotation is Time Consuming and Worth the Trouble

Manual Data Annotation is Very Slow Process



Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Artificial Intelligence is a Significantly Growing Demand for Data Annotation Tools

Data Annotation Tools Are Extremely Used in Various Field Such as Self Driving, Robotics, Automotive and Healthcare

Rising Demand for Annotated Data to Improve the Machine Learning Models

AI Models or Automated Applications Provide a Totally Different and Seamless Experience for End-Users



Data Annotation Tools Market Segmentation: by End-User Industry (Self-Driving, Robotics, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others), Annotation Tools (Bounding Boxes, Polygon, Circles, Lines & Splines, Others), Data Annotation Types (Image, Video, Audio, Text, Geographical, Others), Price (Community Edition, Enterprise Edition), Data Annotation Techniques (Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Data Annotation Tools Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



