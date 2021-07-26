Data Annotation Tools Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Lionbridge, Appen, Trantor

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2021 -- The Global Data Annotation Tools Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Definition:

The data annotation tools are used for processing or labeling data machine learning and training different computer vision models. Data can be in any form that a human might understand such as text, audio, images or video, tabular data and other types of data. These tools can be majorly used by a data scientist to clean the data and annotated data to train machine learning models and also used in deep learning. There are various types and uses for data annotation in machine learning including classification of image or text, detection of an object and segmentation and other types of tools. However, all of these tools are built with direct manipulation via Graphical User Interfaces (GUI). Data Annotation plays major role in machine learning and deep learning applications.



Major Players in This Report Include,



Amazon Mechanical Turk (United States),Lionbridge AI (United States),Edgecase (United States),Scale AI (United States),CloudApp, Inc. (United States),Hive AI (United States),Figure Eight (United States),Humans in the Loop (Bulgaria),Clickworker (Germany),Appen (Australia),Dbrain (Russia),Webtunix AI (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Labelbox, Inc. (United States),Trantor (United States),Netguru (Poland),DataLoop (Israel)

Market Trends:

- Data Annotation Tools are Trending Due to the Online Search Engines Needs Huge Amount of Datasets to Improve the Quality of Its Search

- Automatic Annotation Technique is the Most Efficient and Requires Least Time

- Rising Trend of Computer Vision Annotatio



Market Drivers:

- Rapid Growth in Artificial Intelligence is a Significantly Growing Demand for Data Annotation Tools

- Data Annotation Tools Are Extremely Used in Various Field Such as Self Driving, Robotics, Automotive and Healthcare

- Rising Demand for Annotated Data to



Market Opportunities:

- Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology which Provides the Advantages to Different Fields Globally

- Data Annotation Tools is Widely Used Self-Driving Vehicles



The Global Data Annotation Tools Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Machine Translation, Voice-First Technologies, Chatbots, Conversational Search), Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other), Components (Software, Service), Organization Size (Small and Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations)



Data Annotation Tools the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Data Annotation Tools Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Data Annotation Tools markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Data Annotation Tools markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Data Annotation Tools Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



