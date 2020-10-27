New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently added a report titled 'Data Backup and Recovery Market Report Forecast to 2027' to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Data Backup and Recovery Market.



Data Backup and Recovery Market Size – USD 8.24 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 9.0%, Trends – The growing popularity of smartphones and the internet.



Additionally, this report is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Backup and Recovery market. It is furnished with key statistical data regarding the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain and economic scenario of the market. The study also covers the changes in market dynamics and trends and offers a futuristic perspective in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also encompasses an initial and future assessment of the impact of the global health crisis on the industry.



The study also analyses the market share, growth forecast and rate, current and future trends, market drivers and restraints, opportunities and challenges, risks, along with a detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established players as well as details on entry barriers for new entrants.



Competitive Analysis:



The report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the prominent players operating in the industry. The key players are committed to innovations and advancements in product and technological developments and formulate strategic investment plans. The profiles of key companies such as Oracle Corporation, Dell, IBM, CA Technologies, Acronis, Microsoft, HPE, and Commvault, among others..are covered in the report and offers basic information, company overview, m-cap valuations, profit margins, global reach and position, financial standing, and market share, among others.



For the purpose of this report, global Data Backup and Recovery market according to Service, Software, Deployment Mode, End-user, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-premises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Others



To understand the dynamics of the global Data Backup and Recovery market, the industry is analysed over the key geographical regions.



These key regions of the world include:



North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key selling points of this research study-



The study gives an in-depth evaluation of the evolving competitive scenario that gives the reader/client a competitive edge.



It offers a holistic view of all critical aspects boosting or limiting the growth of the sector



The market intelligence report derives an eight-year forecast, including historical, contemporary, and potential market prospects, projecting the estimated progress of the market.



It aids informed decision-making by offering an exhaustive database of the pivotal market segments and sub-segments.



