Data Center Accelerator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Data Center Accelerator Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Center Accelerator market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (United States), Xilinx Inc. (United States), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Inspur Group (China), Dell Technologies (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Lenovo Group Limited (China).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Center Accelerator market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Data Center Accelerator Comprehensive Study by Type (HPC Data Center, Cloud Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), Organization Size (Mid-size Data Centers, Large-size Data Centers), Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), End User (BFSI, Government, Energy, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Others). The Data Center Accelerator market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Billion at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.1 Billion.



Definition:

The data center accelerator market refers to the market for hardware or software solutions designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of data centers by accelerating data processing and computational tasks.



Market Trends:

- Growing Demand for AI in HPC Data Centers



Market Drivers:

- Focus Toward Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand for FPGA-Based Accelerators



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Data Center Accelerator Market: HPC Data Center, Cloud Data Center



Key Applications/end-users of Data Center Accelerator Market: Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface



With this report you will learn:

- Who the leading players are in Data Center Accelerator Market?

- What you should look for in a Data Center Accelerator

- What trends are driving the Market

- About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition



Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Data Center Accelerator vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.



