Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Data centers are the centralized repositories that are used for storage, management and categorizing the data or information pertaining to particular business or organization. Data center automation software automates the workflow and processes of a data center facility. It helps in reducing the human efforts for managing and controlling the data center. Data center automation software enables the automation of tasks pertaining to servers, networks and storage devices. It also provides centralized access to all the data center resources of the organization. The data center automation software enables the organizations to build a software defined data center (SDDC). The SDDC refers to a data storage facility with virtualization of various elements of IT infrastructure such as network, processors and storage devices and is delivered as a service by the vendors.



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This report studies the global Data Center Automation Software market, analyzes and researches the Data Center Automation Software development status and forecast in

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia



This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft, Dell, IBM, VMware Inc., SAP, BMC Software, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Micro Focus), Red Hat Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Limited, Riverturn Inc.



Market segment by Type, Data Center Automation Software can be split into

On Premises

On Cloud based



Market segment by Application, Data Center Automation Software can be split into

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Others



Table of Contents



Global Data Center Automation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Data Center Automation Software

2 Global Data Center Automation Software Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Data Center Automation Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

5 United States Data Center Automation Software Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Data Center Automation Software Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Data Center Automation Software Development Status and Outlook

8 China Data Center Automation Software Development Status and Outlook

9 India Data Center Automation Software Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Data Center Automation Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

12 Data Center Automation Software Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion



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