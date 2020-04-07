Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The rapid rate of expansion depicted by the Europe data center colocation market can be strongly credited to the presence of some of the major industry contenders in the region. According to a report by global workplace solutions provider, CBRE, the data colocation centers of Europe depicted substantial growth in 2017, with the region's top four data center hubs – Amsterdam, Paris, London and Frankfurt, having had a combined colocation supply capacity of more than 1000MW.



The Asia Pacific data center colocation market is expected to accumulate exponential returns in the years to come, specifically on account of the fact that multinational enterprises like Microsoft, Google, Equinix and Amazon have been making the region the preferred destination for setting up their respective data centers. Some of the regions projected to record distinguished growth in the APAC include Hong Kong, Singapore as well as Australia.



Colocation is witnessing significant traction amidst organizations across the globe and is recording exponential growth owing to its pioneering abilities like providing cost-effective solutions for data and infrastructure management.



Retail colocation is known to deliver high security in a dynamic multi-tenant ecosystem. This has led the retail segment to hold a major share in the global data center colocation market. Throughout years, large as well as small scale businesses have moved towards colocation, as it helps them to build and maintain their data centers at lower costs.



In general, organizations spend a huge fortune on maintaining and constructing data centers. Businesses that face budgetary constraints are often impacted due to these heavy expenses. However, colocation mitigates this constraint by offering an affordable solution. Medium and small-sized organizations have limited data storage requirements, which thereby make retail colocation a viable option.



Growing concerns over scalability, all-round customer support, security and reliability uptime could play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of data center colocation in small enterprises. Colocation hosting enables small and mid-sized businesses to scale their resources effectively at lower costs.



The key players covered in this study: -

1. CenturyLink

2. China Telecom Corporation Limited

3. China United Network Communications Co., Ltd.

4. CyrusOne

5. Cyxtera Technologies

6. Digital Realty

7. Equinix

8. Global Switch

9. Interxion

10. Internap Corporation

11. KDDI Corporation

12. Keppel Data Centres

13. Level 3 Communications

14. Navisite

15. NTT Communications

16. Rackspace

17. Singtel

18. Telstra

19. Verizon

20. Zayo Group



Numerous colocation service providers now offer diverse services like monitoring, OS updating, hosting services and replacement of disk drives to their customers. With rapid developments in small-scale business sector, analysts predict that the data center colocation market would flourish momentously in the coming years.



On the geographical front, Europe data center colocation market is slated to witness a sizeable growth owing to a rich presence of colocation data centers in countries like the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and France.



As per reports, Europe houses nearly 1,160 colocation data centers with companies like Telehouse North, FR5, PA2, Telehouse East and Paris Voltaire currently being at the forefront of the region's data center colocation market.



