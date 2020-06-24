Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Data center colocation market to register substantial gains on account of rising need to boost data storing capacity across business enterprises. Globalization has effectively allowed companies to broaden their business reach. However, this has led to the generation of large volumes of organizational data.



This surge in data is on account of investments made by companies in modern technologies and large-scale facilities. To enable efficient data storage, international companies have started to either upgrade their traditional infrastructure units into large-scale data centers or develop new data center facilities. These factors may bolster data center colocation market forecast in the coming years.



Colocation is witnessing significant traction amidst organizations across the globe and is recording exponential growth owing to its pioneering abilities like providing cost-effective solutions for data and infrastructure management.



Global expansion has led to the generation of massive organizational data that requires large-scale facilities and modern technologies for effective management and security of the information. The global companies are either establishing new data center facilities or transforming their traditional infrastructure facilities to large-scale data centers with the integration of modern technologies, increasing IT investments & expenses. Such factors are driving the data center colocation market growth.



Retail colocation accounted for majority of the data center colocation market share as these services offer high security in a multi-tenant environment. Colocation is gaining popularity for organizations aiming to reduce the expenses associated with maintaining and building data centers. Constructing & maintaining a data center is not a feasible option for businesses that have budgetary constraints. Also, small & medium-sized enterprises have limited data storage requirements, encouraging them to shift to data center colocation services.



The data center colocation market is anticipated to witness substantial growth with the rise in demand for these services from small enterprises. Scalability is a major concern for small & medium enterprises where colocation hosting enables these companies to scale their resources. In addition, most of the colocation service providers offer managed services, such as OS updating, monitoring, replacement of disk drives, and hosting services, to their clients. Other major benefits of colocation data centers for SMEs include security, all-round customer support, reliability uptime, and compliance management.



The increasing usage of data centers across various IT & telecom industry sectors to store the increasing amount of data generated will drive the colocation data center market growth. The growing demand for the storage of huge volumes of data coupled with improving efficiency across business operations provides growth opportunities to market participants. Several service providers in the market are offering their services specifically to these industry sectors. For instance, China Telecom Americas Corporation is offering disaster recovery and website hosting services for managing the massive amount of data generation.



The Europe data center colocation market is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast timespan owing to the high density of colocation data centers in Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands. There are over 1,160 colocation data centers spread over 20 countries in the region. Several European countries including Italy, Spain, and Russia are recovering from their economic crisis, which is proving to be a decent opportunity for business organizations to grow and has led to the demand for efficient data storage techniques, fueling market growth. Companies, such as FR5, Telehouse North, Paris Voltaire, PA2, and Telehouse East, are some of the prominent data centers with a maximum number of service providers in the region.



