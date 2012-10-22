Solutions Reservoir Releases a User Guide to Selecting a Colocation Data Center

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Solutions Reservoir™, a marketing consultancy for high-tech industries, today announced that has released its User Guide to Selecting a Colocation Data Center (the Guide). The Guide is distinct in that it represents a position of strict, data center vendor neutrality, whereas other guides on the topic have been written and presented by a data center colocation company. Exemplifying this neutral perspective, the Guide even outlines aspects of commercial terms that a colocation buyer should seek. Although data center market conditions vary around the world, the principles expressed in the Guide have global applicability.



Commenting on the release of the User Guide to Selecting a Colocation Data Center, Darrell Tanno, Solutions Reservoir Principal, said, “Solutions Reservoir’s intent is that the Guide informs users and reduces the time needed to reach a data center colocation leasing decision, which is better for all parties involved”.



The Guide advises users to analyze their current and potential needs within a data center so they can understand that foreseeable needs will be able to be satisfied at or by the data center without undue cost or disruption. With this needs analysis in place, the Guide introduces five categories of evaluation criteria. Among these are basic gating items – conditions that any data center should to a reasonable degree – reliability and commercial terms. Of note, the Guide suggests that, at least in some rooms, data centers will begin to embrace the warmer operating temperatures suggested by ASHARE 2011 standards and that users who can take advantage of this will benefit from lower operating costs.



The User Guide to Selecting a Colocation Data Center is available at the Solutions Reservoir website.



