Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- The growing priority for precise cooling and heat rejection facilities in order to collect unwanted heat from data centers is slated to stimulate data center cooling market share. The ongoing innovations in cloud computing and data center platforms has also been favoring the growth of this business vertical. In addition, the emergence of IoT and artificial intelligence has also positively influenced the revenue potential of data center cooling market size, pegged at USD 8 billion in 2016.



The unprecedented evolution of cloud computing technology and increasing power consumption levels has paved the way for data center cooling market to witness lucrative commercialization potential in the recent years. The steady rise of this business space can be credited to the surging deployment of IT in end-use sectors such as retail, banking, telecom sectors, given the rising demand from consumers and businesses. Furthermore, the advancement and emergence of new technologies in data center cooling industry is swiftly driving the overall remuneration potential of this business space to new heights.



With the growing proliferation of the digital era, several companies are waking up to the reality that AI is actually proving to be proficient in better managing and running data centers, although human operators are doing great job. According to reliable reports, as of today, more and more number of business leaders are exploring the AI capabilities to better protect their business, with over 39% claiming that they are already leveraging AI to address their business needs.



An instance bearing testimony to the same is of the technology behemoth Google Inc., that has been testing an algorithm that self-learns how to best adjust cooling systems including ventilation, fans, and other equipment. The tech-giant reveals that AI is now not only effectively handling and managing data center cooling, but also leading to energy savings of more than 40%.



With the pressing issue of energy consumption of data centers, liquid cooling systems, given their ability to consume less energy, is currently gaining immense traction in the global data center cooling market. As rack power density continues to increase, the liquid cooling systems are witnessing exponential growth in the overall data center cooling market. The ability of liquid systems to deliver efficient cooling, while also helping in reducing total carbon footprint has been driving the liquid data center cooling industry.



