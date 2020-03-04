Data Center Cooling Market Projected to Obtain $14.3 Billion by 2021

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- According to a research report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer Systems, Liquid Cooling Systems, Control Systems, and Others), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Data Center Cooling Market to grow from $7.1 billion in 2016 to $14.3 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing need to improve efficiency in data centers, reduce additional heat generated by increased data center power densities, and increase focus on developing cost-effective and eco-friendly data center solutions are expected to drive the Data Center Cooling Market.



The air conditioning segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period



Among solutions, the air conditioning segment is expected to have the largest market size from 2016 to 2021. Air conditioning solutions/units have low installation costs and are comparatively easy to maintain. They are used widely in data center facilities with moderate availability requirements. These benefits are driving the air conditioning segment in the Data Center Cooling Market during the forecast period.



Maintenance and support segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among services, the maintenance and support segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the rapid adoption of data center cooling solutions in enterprises and large data centers, which require third-party assistance for the maintenance of the cooling infrastructure and additional support for the liquid cooling infrastructure.



North America to dominate the Data Center Cooling Market during the forecast period



North America is estimated to hold the highest share of the Data Center Cooling Market in 2016 due to the technological advancements and the higher adoption of data center cooling technologies by large organizations in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving force for this growth is the increasing requirement for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in various industries present in the region.



The major vendors offering data center cooling solutions and services include Schneider Electric (France), Black Box Corporation (US), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Vertiv Co. (US), Asetek (Denmark), AdaptivCOOL (US), and Coolcentric (US).



