Data Center Equipment Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Data Center Equipment market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government cloud computing initiatives. The Data Center Equipment market in India has also been witnessing the evolution of the Cloud Computing market. However, overdependence on component suppliers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Data Center Equipment Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Data Center Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Hewlett Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., NetApp Inc., and Oracle Corp. The other vendors listed in the report are Fujitsu Corp., Juniper Network s, and QNAP Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



