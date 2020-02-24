Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- A data center generator works as a backup power system that provides emergency power to data centers during a utility power outage. Increasing power consumption in data centers and rising demand for efficient power backup solutions have accelerated the data center generator market globally. In addition, increasing adoption of next-generation power monitoring and management software has also accelerated the data center generator market. Installation of this software helps operators to predict an outage of power and provides power to data centers from other sources such as a generator.



Global Data Center Generators Market: Dynamics



Rising Demand for Data Centers



The increasing demand for data centers owing to the rising adoption of cloud platforms and emerging technologies has accelerated the data center generators market globally. For Instance, according to the Cisco Index report, 6.8 Zettabytes data center IP traffic was generated globally in 2016 and is expected to reach 20.6 Zettabytes data center IP traffic by 2021. This increasing data traffic has accelerated the demand for more racks or storage capacity in existing data centers or deployment of new data centers which correspondingly expands the market for data center generators globally. The rising investment by companies for the development of new data centers has also impacted the data center generator market. For instance, in 2019, Google announced plans to invest US$ 3.3 billion in Europe to expand its data center presence. Similarly, in 2019, the Adani group announced its decision to invest up to US$ 9.8 billion (Rs 70,000 crore) to set up solar-powered data parks in India.



North America Led the Global Data Center Generators Market in 2019



Based on region, the global data center generators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa



North America held dominant share of the global data center generators market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The extensive presence of data centers in North America has given it a dominant position in the global data center generators market. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the data center generator market in this region.



The data center generators market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the data center generators market in the region.