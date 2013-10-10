Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Worth $3.14 Billion in 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The report "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market – by Types (Software, Services & Size of Datacenters); by Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare); by Geographies (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa): Global Trends, Technology Advancements, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Enterprise Adoption, Competitive Ecosystem, Key Industry Player Profiles, Venture Capital Funding Trends and Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 – 2017)" defines and segments the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market – by Types (Software, Services & Size of Datacenters); by Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare); by Geographies (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa): Global Trends, Technology Advancements, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Enterprise Adoption, Competitive Ecosystem, Key Industry Player Profiles, Venture Capital Funding Trends and Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 – 2017)".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-infrastructure-management-market-576.html



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MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global DCIM market by software and services. The DCIM software and services market is further bifurcated by geographies and verticals. Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; while verticals covered include Retail, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Others. The DCIM market is also segmented based on the size of data centers, further classified into various ranges.



DCIM enables organizations to possess the critical capability of establishing whether the business needs all the hardware by identifying and measuring data center assets and their inherent value. At the same time, DCIM also provides the organization with clear insight into cooling requirements, power usage, utilization, applications and overall performance. With DCIM, enterprises can set measurable goals, establish business guidelines and investigate into future scenarios for their infrastructure objectives. Moreover, with the recent stress on green and energy utilization compliance, organizations are looking for ways to set realistic goals and achieve them without additional burden on their infrastructure and business resources. DCIM fills this gap perfectly and is here to stay.



The global DCIM market is estimated to grow from $307 million in 2011 to $3.14 billion in 2017. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.33% from 2011 to 2017. In the present scenario, banking continues to be the largest adopter for DCIM. In terms of geographies, North America continues to be the biggest market for DCIM software and services. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will experience increased market traction, to become the biggest DCIM market globally.



The major forces driving the market are factors such as availability and sustainable IT, which will positively impact the data center infrastructure management market because of the global push for Green data centers. At the same time, opportunities in venture capital funding will benefit the growth in this market.



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