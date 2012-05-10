Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Summary: Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Investments, Geographical Analysis and Worldwide Forecasts (2012 – 2017)



Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the integration of IT and facilities management to enable seamless monitoring of all systems across IT and facility infrastructures to improve the data center energy efficiency. DCIM is driven by power consumption, heat densities, virtualization, and consolidation of data centers, cloud computing, and increasing dependency on IT systems. With increasing demand in data center virtualization, enterprise migration into private clouds and optimization of operational costs, DCIM market has emerged as the key market for IT and facilities management vendors.



Growth in cloud computing and enterprise virtualizations increases demand for data centers, which leads to new and innovative technologies to reduce power consumption and reduce cost of ownership for managing the data center infrastructure, worth millions of dollars. This growth is expected to accelerate within the next five years benefiting information technology as well as facilities vendors. DCIM software products will include a variety of features, which include power monitoring and control, cooling-systems monitoring and control, IT asset management, capacity planning, and data center simulation.



The report “Data Center Infrastructure Management (2012-2017)” defines and segments the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



The report gives a brief overview of the global DCIM market in the present scenario, and discusses the evolution of the Data Center Infrastructure Management and its global impact. It broadly segments the DCIM market by software and services. The DCIM software and services market is further bifurcated by geographies and verticals. Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; while verticals covered include Retail, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Others. The DCIM market is also segmented based on the size of data centers, further classified into various ranges.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key players profiled include CA Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Fieldview Solutions, International Business Machines Corporation, iTRACS Corporation, Inc., JouleX Inc., Modius, Inc., nlyte Software, Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise, Inc., Raritan Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG., Schneider Electric SA, Sentilla Corporation and, SynapSense Corporation. A complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies of the key industry players has also been provided.



This Data Center Infrastructure Management Market research report categorizes the global DCIM market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



On the basis of Type:

- Software

- Services



On the basis of Geography:

- North America (NA)

- Europe (EU)

- Middle-East Africa (MEA)

- Asia-Pacific (APAC)

- Latin America (LA)



On the basis of Verticals:

- Banking & Finance

- Telecommunications

- Healthcare

- Retail

- Others "



