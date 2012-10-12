Data Center Infrastructure Management Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is a combination of IT and facilities management to enable faultless monitoring of all systems across IT and facility infrastructure to improve data center efficiency. Some of the major factors driving DCIM industry are power consumption, virtualization, heat densities, consolidation of data centers, cloud computing, and increasing dependency on IT systems.



The data center infrastructure management industry is emerging as one of the key markets for IT and facilities management vendors with increasing demand in data center virtualization, optimization of operational costs, and enterprise migration into private clouds. Growth in cloud computing and enterprise virtualization is resulting in increased demand for data centers, thus leading to development of new technologies to reduce power consumption and ownership costs for managing data center infrastructure.



DCIM products are combined with a variety of features like power monitoring and control, cooling systems monitoring and control, IT asset management, data enter simulation, and capacity planning. Growth of the DCIM market is expected to accelerate in the next five years thus benefiting the IT sector and facilities vendors.



- Market Segmentation

- Retail

- Banking and Finance

- Healthcare

- Telecommunications



The research report on the data center infrastructure management analyzes this market depending on its important market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed in this research report are:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ market drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry capacity, market structure, and future predictions for this market. This report includes analysis of current developments in the market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are CA Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., iTRACS Corporation Inc., JouleX Inc., Modius Inc., nlyte Software Ltd., Fieldview Solutions, International Business Machines Corporation, Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Raritan Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG., Schneider Electric SA, Sentilla Corporation, SynapSense Corporation, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a forward-looking perspective on the major market forces responsible for driving and limiting market growth

- It provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions on the basis of complete insights of the market and making in-depth analysis of the current market trends

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive work environment and key product segments

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological developments in the market



