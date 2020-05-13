Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Data center infrastructure management market in healthcare applications will grow at 20% CAGR over the forecast timeline due to the increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure and the need to scale data center capacities. This growth is largely facilitated by the increase in data collected by medical practitioners such as the complete medical history of a patient, prescriptions & diagnosis information, and information of the doctor or the surgeon. In such cases, the need for effective DCIM software is vital to the operations of the industry.



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is expected to exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2026. Rising data center IP traffic and increasing demand for intelligent physical infrastructure for supporting IT assets will drive the market growth over the forecast timespan.



Some major findings of the data center infrastructure management market report are:



- Increase in consumer and business applications is contributing to the growing dominance of cloud services globally. The growing adoption of social networking, streaming video, and internet searches along with business applications, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), collaboration, and digital analytics applications, are increasing data generation



- According to Cisco Systems, it is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 19.5 ZB by the end of 2021, up from 6.0 ZB per year in 2016



- Rising data traffic and the need to manage massive data & cloud resources are encouraging companies to invest in the construction of hyperscale data centers globally



- Key players operating in the industry are Vertiv Co., CommScope, Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co., KG, STULZ GmbH, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, and ABB Ltd.



- Players are focusing on the development of advanced features and functionality in DCIM software



- The growing trend of virtualization impacting data centers led to the increased demand for DCIM systems for managing IT infrastructure and physical resources for virtualized environments



The growing adoption of cloud computing resources has led to the increased demand for the construction of data centers. Players are investing highly in the construction of new hyperscale data centers, propelling the demand to efficiently monitor and evaluate data center components and infrastructure, thereby driving the data center infrastructure management market growth. For instance, in March 2018, Facebook announced to invest USD 750 million for the construction of a hyperscale data center facility in Newton County, Atlanta. Additionally, according to Cisco Global Cloud Index, 2015-2020, the number of hyperscale data center facilities globally is expected to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021, majorly in the U.S. and China, followed by Japan, the UK, and Germany



In 2018, managed services accounted for around 35% of the data center infrastructure management market share. These services allow businesses to manage and secure critical IT services including colocation & data centers, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and cloud computing. Service providers are helping data center operators in effectively managing resources by providing visibility and control of their inventory and IT infrastructure assets. Moreover, outsourcing these solutions offers several benefits, such as planning & management, enhanced power tracking, control & operational optimization, capacity utilization, and reporting capabilities, to support global expansion.



There is a growing adoption of cloud computing, big data, and IoT technology in Latin America. Cloud service providers, such as Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC, have increased data center construction activities in the region. Such companies are investing highly in these solutions to monitor the operations of high-density components and reduce operational costs. These solutions provide regular maintenance of the infrastructure and reduce infrastructure energy consumption, which will help enterprises in improving efficiency.



