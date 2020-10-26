Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Witness the Growth of $2.9 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- According to a research report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market by Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, Capacity Management, and Environmental Monitoring), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.5 billion in 2020. The DCIM software enables a broader data center ecosystem, ranging from enterprise to edge and cloud data centers. As most workloads still exist in enterprise data centers, the need for optimizing data center operations becomes critical to organizations using enterprise data centers. Similarly, colocation, managed, and cloud data centers require a robust and holistic data center optimization technology for the overall data center efficiency. The DCIM software fulfills these requirements and provides its users end-to-end visibility across a data center infrastructure, including data center assets, power, cooling, and day-to-day operations in real-time. By providing end-to-end visibility, DCIM ensures better asset and resource availability, energy and workflow efficiency, asset management, and capacity planning.



The market is expected to be driven by the functionalities of asset management, which allows to effectively manage all the assets of data center facilities and prevents from any downtime



Asset management enables data center teams to record all the information associated with all the components of data centers and provides updates on them. It mainly tracks components of data centers, such as servers, racks, PDUs, networking equipment, devices, device modules and blades, floor-mounted facilities, and all software and virtual assets. (operating systems, VM software, utilities, and applications). Asset management tracks all these entities by recording information related to device ID, IP address, business unit/department, location, manufacturer, user-defined properties, association warranty, service contacts, and service cycles, and lifecycle of hardware and software.



Increased security capabilities and customized costing in cloud-based solutions is driving the adoption of cloud-based deployment



With a cloud-based DCIM solution, users can get more functionality and the ability to manage distributed IT environments. Cloud-based DCIM is also able to connect to a data lake that stores information from data centers and edge sites. With the use of AI and ML, data can be turned into actionable insights to improve operations. The cloud-based DCIM software can be deployed easily, and users will be able to get real-time insights into data centers and can facilitate remote monitoring with exceptional ease. Cloud-based DCIM provides easy and quick upgradations, which offers better security against cyberattacks.



North America to dominate the global cloud system management market in 2020



North America is home to a large number of data centers spread across the region. The DCIM market is expected to see a growing demand in North America, due to its increased emphasis on energy-efficient data centers. The major countries in the DCIM market in North America are the US and Canada. Major vendors offering DCIM in North America are Vertiv, Nlyte Software, Panduit, and Sunbird Software. The high adoption rate of the data center network management solution is expected to fuel market growth due to the considerable presence of the existing data centers and vendors in the region. The introduction of the cloud computing platform has increased the number of data centers, and the growing investments to create new hyper-scale data centers are accelerating the demand during the forecast period



The DCIM market includes major vendors, such as ABB (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Cormant (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Device42 (US), Eaton ( Ireland), FNT (Germany), Graphical Networks (US), GreenField Software (Oman), Huawei (China), Hyperview (Canada), Intel (US), Modius (US), Nlyte Software (US), Optimum Path (US), Panduit (US), Patchmanager (Netherlands), Rackwise (US), RF Code (US), Rittal (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), SolarWinds (US), Sunbird Software (US), UnityOneCloud (US), and Vertiv (US). The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Sunbird Software, and Nlyte Software have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the DCIM market.



