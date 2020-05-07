Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is predicted to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2025. The increasing demand for efficient IT cooling solutions is encouraging manufacturers to develop liquid-based coolants that will provide efficient cooling to systems in a very affordable price range. Industrial segments are investing heavily in incorporating modern technologies, such as rack-based cooling systems, that use fans or coolers for managing the temperature of the IT infrastructure. Liquid coolants are allowing companies to reduce their IT expenses and simultaneously enhancing the efficiency of operational devices.



The data center liquid cooling market is witnessing high demand for services such as maintenance, consulting, and installation of solutions that are used to manage the overheating of devices. Manufacturers in the data center liquid cooling market are engaged in enhancing their customer experience by offering convenient services that will guide them during various installation & maintenance activities that need to be performed regularly. These services help companies to save their additional expenses on hiring IT experts for continuous monitoring and evaluation of the system performance. Such advantages are encouraging industries to depend on manufacturers for maintenance services, thereby driving the data center liquid cooling market growth.



Large IT facilities are expected to witness high demand for these solutions due to the incorporation of a large number of servers and storage devices that lead to the overheating of systems. These mega facilities are being integrated with high-end cooling technologies, such as air-based cooling, for the effective heat management of devices. However, the emerging trend of green technologies is expected to drive the data center liquid cooling market. Such factors are encouraging operators of large-scale facilities to implement liquid-based cooling solutions that have a less environmental impact.



The data center liquid cooling market is predicted to witness high growth over the coming years due to rise in adoption of the technology at colocation facilities. Colocation providers are targeting to reduce their IT expenses by the replacement of their costly technical solutions with cost-effective technologies. Such factors are encouraging these colocation companies to shift toward such solutions. For instance, Midas Network is offering 42U CarnotJet racks to colocation customers. These racks can be submerged in a dielectric fluid to maintain the temperature of servers. With an increase in the installation of such technologies by the colocation providers, the data center liquid cooling market will experience considerable growth.



The Europe data center liquid cooling market is growing at a substantial rate due to rise in the construction of large-scale IT facilities by several major companies including Equinix, Facebook, Portugal telecom etc. These global companies are expanding the size of their data centers due to a rapid increase in data storage requirements. Moreover, companies such as Facebook are planning to replace their traditional cooling technologies with water-based cooling. For instance, in June 2018, Facebook Inc. announced the use of evaporative cooling systems which use water instead of air for managing the heat of their IT facilities. The solution, StatePoint Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system for data centers was developed in partnership with Nortek Air Solutions.



Major players participating in the data center liquid cooling market include Alfa Laval, IBM Corporation, Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Chilldyne Inc., and CoolIT Systems Inc., among others. Players in the data center liquid cooling market are targeting their offerings to the large-scale companies, that require effective heat management technologies. These companies are expanding their business presence across the globe and providing diversified solutions & services to customers for competing in the industry.



