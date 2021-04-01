Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Will Reach to $3.2 Billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the data center liquid cooling market size expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period.



The key factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, need for lower operating costs, and need for better overclocking potential.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market"

121- Tables

29- Figures

149- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84374345



Based on solutions, the Indirect liquid cooling segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Indirect liquid cooling is usually possible through liquid-cooled cold plates mounted onto the chips. Indirect liquid cooling solutions are usually able to remove over 70% of the heat generated using liquids that do not come into direct contact with the equipment. Indirect liquid cooling solutions can be categorized into single phase and two phase.



Based on services, the installation and deployment services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Installation and deployment service providers also provide services related to rapid transition from primal air-cooled infrastructure to efficient liquid-cooled infrastructure. These services can be used by small as well as large organizations for assistance in the deployment of reliable data center liquid cooling solutions in a cost-effective manner. Moreover, they act as one-stop shop for hassle-free deployments accompanied by minimum downtimes caused due to change in existing cooling infrastructure. These services are increasingly being used by organizations worldwide.



Based on regions, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is estimated to dominate global data center liquid cooling due to the presence of large number of data centers in the region and the rise in popularity of technology. The adoption of cloud-based computing and big data analytics requires highly efficient data storage capabilities. Moreover, an increase in demand for green initiatives for ecological data center solutions and substantial growth of power density have fueled the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in North America. Furthermore, the presence of technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple add to the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in North America.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84374345



The data center liquid cooling market comprises major providers, such as Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Vertiv (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Allied Control (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric (France), Chilldyne (US), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Submer (Spain), Iceotope (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspen Systems (US), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Ebullient (US), Aquila Group (US), ExaScaler (Japan), Cooler Master Co (China), Asperitas (Netherland), Liqit.io (Ukraine). The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center liquid cooling market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-liquid-cooling.asp