Data Center Market in Brazil 2014-2018 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Data Center market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 14.08 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government support for IT initiatives. The Data Center market in Brazil has also been witnessing the growing adoption of cloud computing services. However, the need for data center management expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Data Center Market in Brazil 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Brazil; it also covers the Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.



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Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Eaton Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Netgear Inc., Oracle Corp., QLogic Corp., Stulz ATS, and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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