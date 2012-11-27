Data Center Market in China 2011-2015 new Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Data Center market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.52 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for better in-house capabilities. The Data Center market in China has also been witnessing an increase in the establishment of IT parks in China. However, the increasing use of virtualized data center infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Data Center Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Schneider Electric SA. The other vendors listed in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Inc., Fujitsu Corp., and Hitachi Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90679/data-center-market-in-china-2011-2015.html