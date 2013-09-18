Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Center Market in GCC 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Data Center market in the GCC to grow at a CAGR of 21.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing outsourcing of enterprise infrastructure. The Data Center market in the GCC has also been witnessing the increasing outsourcing of data center services. However, the slow adoption of new technology in the GCC countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Data Center Market in the GCC 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council; it also covers the Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Eaton Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Netgear Inc., Oracle Corp., QLogic Corp., Stulz ATS, and ZTE Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA., Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Eaton Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Netgear Inc., Oracle Corp., QLogic Corp., Stulz ATS, and ZTE Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142394/data-center-market-in-gcc-2012-2016.html