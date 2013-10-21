Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Center Market in Latin America 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Data Center market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 10.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing centralization of data centers. The Data Center market in Latin America has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud computing. However, the increasing investment cost due to high real estate prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Data Center Market in Latin America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Latin America; it also covers the Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Coolcentric, Core4 Systems, Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Green Revolution Cooling, Hitachi Ltd., HP Co., IBM Corp., Klima-Therm, Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, and Stulz ATS.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analystâ€™s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA., Coolcentric, Core4 Systems, Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Green Revolution Cooling, Hitachi Ltd., HP Co., IBM Corp., Klima-Therm, Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, and Stulz ATS.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144629/data-center-market-in-latin-america-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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