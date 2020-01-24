Data Center Modeling and Simulation Tools Market Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Data center is an essential support system for an enterprise business supporting online social networking, computation intensive applications, web services and scientific computing. In order to offer proper storage, efficient functioning of applications and computational power, availability of efficient data center infrastructure is necessary. Nowadays, multi-tier approach for accumulation of different processes on same machine is being widely used by companies.



Different tiers, which are used for communication over the network include application, web-server and database. Data modeling is an important aspect of record keeping in an enterprise as it is basically representation of data structures, which are required by a database. Data modeling and simulation is adopted to offer better results ranging from computation to architectural designs. Moreover, in order to deliver crucial decisions efficiently in time, development of cost effective modeling and simulation techniques is required. Thus, data modeling and simulation are important aspects of technical decision making in an enterprise.



With increased adoption of cloud computing as an emerging technology to build an infrastructure, demand for modeling and simulation tools to support modeling of cloud data centers is anticipated to surge in the next five to six years.



Data Center Modeling and Simulation Tools Market Segmentation:



Data center modeling and simulation tools market is segmented on the basis of data center modeling and simulation tools type, cloud simulation tool type. On the basis of data center modeling and simulation tools type, the segmentation includes equipment, support and services. Based on the type of simulation tool, the data center modeling and simulation tools market segmentation includes CloudAnalyst, GreenCloud, NetoworkCloudSim, EUSim, MIDCSim, GDCSim, SPECI, CDOSim, TeachCloud, iCanCloud, GroudSim and others.



These cloud simulation tools are classified on the basis of platform, programming language, networking, simulator availability and type of availability of the tool, which includes either open source or commercial. Also, with increasing concerns of companies for cloud testing, simulation-based approach is one of the best possible technology to monitor the cloud computing system along with performance, security and application of the system.



Geographically, the data center modeling and simulation tools market is segmented into seven regions namely North America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



Data Center Modeling and Simulation Tools Market Dynamics:



Increasing number of technological advancements in cloud computing have led towards development of efficient and effective data center modeling and simulation tools. Constraints faced by data centers include cooling, floor space and power. Monitoring of these constraints is a concern for information technology companies as it requires sophisticated modeling techniques and tools. This has led towards adoption of advanced modeling and simulation tools, thus leading to data center modeling and simulation tools market growth. However, data center modeling and simulation tool development companies are focused towards development of tools, which offer useful and meaningful data in real-time along with accurate modeling tools. This is intended to provide accurate picture of the data center. Owing to concerns for green environment, development of energy-efficient technologies coupled with advanced infrastructure has led to development of improved data centers by clients across the globe.



Data Center Modeling and Simulation Tools Market Key players:



Some of the players in the data center modeling and simulation tools market include CISCO Systems Inc., Electronic Environments Co. LLC, Zoho Corp., Applied Math Modeling Inc., Data Centre Dynamics Ltd., Future Facilities Ltd., Innovative Research, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and others. Information technology companies are focused towards development of modeling and simulation tools, which offer energy efficiency, high-speed intra-data and inter data center communication and scalability.