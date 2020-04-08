Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The advent of cloud computing technology has been a key impetus behind the growth of data center networking market. In the light of proliferating digital transformation waves, data center networks are required to not only exhibit high performance and scalability, but also agility, enhanced automation, and flexibility. Escalating volume of data traffic and increasing adoption of big data analytics has raised the need for data centers tremendously, which will overture growth opportunities to data center networking industry.



North America is expected to emerge as a key contributor in data center networking market owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The region is a frontrunner in the adoption of technologies, such as IoT, cloud, and big data analytics, especially the U.S. Several businesses transitioning to digital environments have given rise to the need for leveraging data center services, which has subsequently propelled the demand for data center networking services & solutions. Moreover, mushrooming of new businesses in Canada has augmented the need for data center services, thereby triggering data center networking industry demand.



In addition, growth in the number of new businesses that use data center services across Canada is a major factor pushing the overall market of North America. Increasing use of connected devices and internet services has further led to rise in the need for data centers across North America, thereby driving the demand for data center networking.



Key industry players involved in the Data Center Networking business include major technology companies, telecommunications providers, and cloud service providers.



With reference to the component segment, ADC (Application Delivery Controllers) is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment across the data center networking market. ADCs are used to improve security, resource efficiency, and application performance. The mounting complexity in IT infrastructure, heavy and fast development in data center traffic are the major factors responsible for the segment growth.



Moreover, extensive adoption of cloud technology by large and small companies would proliferate the market outlook through 2026. By managing the data traffic throughout the network, ADC components help strengthen the communication channels.



Increasing adoption of all ADC components across the financial sector is likely to spur the segment growth in the future.



Speaking of the application segment, the government sector is predicted to witness the highest growth in the data center networking market. The companies are increasingly facing consistent pressure to deliver enhanced and fast services to reach the growing needs of constituents. Networking plays a vital role in offering reliable data center services in order to transform the digitalization.



Moreover, as the state and local government agencies and services are going digital, employees are expected to monitor more highly complicated environments in lesser time, further boosting the demand for data center networking which would support high-speed data processing.



Growing applications in the government sector, rising ADC use, rising adoption across North America are few of the key determinants that would open up lucrative growth avenues for data center networking market players.



